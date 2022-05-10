Medical examiner rules death of 4-year-old Euclid boy a homicide

EUCLID, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of a 4-year-old boy inside a Euclid home as a homicide.

Officers first responded on May 5 to a home on East 260th Street to investigate the suspicious death of a 4-year-old boy.

The boy, later identified as Musiah Wadud, 4, of Euclid, was transported to University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center where he died.

Three other children, ages 10 and under, were removed from the home for their safety, police said last week when they announced they were investigating the boy’s death as suspicious.

Autopsy results from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office showed the boy died from blunt impact to the head, neck, torso and extremities with brain, liver, skeletal and soft tissue injuries.

News 5 has reached out to the Euclid Police Department for additional details.

RELATED: Euclid police investigating 'suspicious death' of 4-year-old boy inside home

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.