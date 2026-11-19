MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor Public Schools has released plans to consolidate the district, closing three elementary schools to save money while avoiding cuts to student programs.

“So we're entering a $ 3.4 million consolidation reduction plan. This has been part of our conversations over probably the last eight or nine months now, where we're looking to save 10 million dollars over this school year and next school year," said Mentor Public Schools Superintendent Craig Heath.

Under the plan, beginning in the 2027-2028 school year, Bellflower, Fairfax and Sterling Morton elementary schools will close.

Mentor High School will serve students in grades eight through 12, while Shore and Memorial will serve grades four through seven. The district's four remaining elementary schools will serve students in kindergarten through third grade.

The district's preschool program will also move to Ridge Elementary School.

Heath says discussions about consolidation began after a levy failed in May. At the time, the district faced two options: consolidate school buildings or cut programs.

“So that we're not impacting programming, we're not impacting class sizes, but we're reducing the number of buildings that we operate that will lead to that cost savings,” Heath said.

He says the decision wasn't based on finances alone.

“Our enrollment has declined since probably the early 2000s, and we knew we were going to get to that point where we're going to need to consolidate buildings anyway, so we wanted to do that now, where we can start to save some of those staffing costs,” Heath said.

But not everyone is happy with the news.

On Facebook, many residents questioned why the district still needs to make cuts after voters approved a levy in November. Others pointed to the levy that failed in May, saying consolidation was inevitable.

Heath says the district factored the planned cuts into the amount it asked voters to approve in November.

“By doing the 6.6-million-dollar reduction plan this year, and then putting together this 3.4-million-dollar consolidation plan for next year, that enabled us to lower the ask that we had here in November,” Heath said.

As for staffing, the district says most employees will be retained, though some may be reassigned.

“Right around 17 or 18 retirements already in hand from our certified staff for the end of this school year, and our plan currently is to reduce 13 certified staff members, so that allows us to hopefully do a lot of this through attrition,” Heath said.

Moving forward, the district says it will focus on managing the transition and ensuring students continue to receive a quality education.

“We have an unbelievable opportunity here right now to be innovative in our approach. Are we consolidating? Are we closing buildings? Yes, that's the hard part. But what can we do instructionally here in our district to make sure that our students are going to reap some benefits out of this consolidation plan as well?” Heath said..

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Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.