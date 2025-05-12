Mother of Euclid officer killed in line of duty asks President Trump, DOJ to investigate son’s death

The mother of Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin, who was killed in the line of duty, is asking President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate her son’s death.

One year after his death, Dawn Derbin called on Trump to bring "truth, transparency, and justice" for her son's murder.

She says the circumstances surrounding her son's fatal shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance remain deeply troubling and not resolved.

Derbin claims body and dashcam videos have gone missing.

"My fight is not for vengeance. It is for truth. And if the department truly wishes to honor Jacob, it must open itself to a real, independent investigation by the Department of Justice — one not authored by those who had custody of evidence, shaped the narrative, or failed to protect one of their own," she wrote in her letter.

On Sunday, the Euclid Police Department honored Jacob Derbin one year after his death.

What happened?

On May 11, 2024, Derbin was shot during an ambush while responding to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of East 211th Street just before 10 p.m.

The officer was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

