Motorcycle crash leaves 20-year-old dead at I-480 W and Ridge Road

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Accident Investigation unit is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 20-year-old dead at I-480 West by Ridge Road Saturday night, the Cleveland Division of Police said.
According to police, the 20-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.
I-480 West between State and Ridge roads will be temporarily closed until the accident is cleared, Cleveland Police said.
We are working to learn more information about the incident.
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