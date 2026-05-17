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Motorcycle crash leaves 20-year-old dead at I-480 W and Ridge Road

I-480 W temporarily closed between State and Ridge roads
Ohio Department of Transportation
Ohio Department of Transportation
Traffic backup from a fatal motorcycle crash.
Ohio Department of Transportation
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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Accident Investigation unit is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 20-year-old dead at I-480 West by Ridge Road Saturday night, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

According to police, the 20-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

I-480 West between State and Ridge roads will be temporarily closed until the accident is cleared, Cleveland Police said.

We are working to learn more information about the incident.

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