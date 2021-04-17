Movie filmed across Northeast Ohio, 'Enormity of Life,' now available on Amazon Prime

CLEVELAND — The movie filmed in Northeast Ohio and written, directed and produced by Cleveland native Eric Swinderman, "Enormity of Life" is now available on Amazon Prime.

“The Enormity of Life” is a dark comedy “about misery and a heart-wrenching drama about the things that make us reluctantly laugh.”

The movie stars Brekin Meyer, best known for his roles in “Clueless,” “Road Trip,” and “Garfield;” Emily Kinney, best known for her roles in “The Walking Dead” and “The Flash;” and Giselle Eisenberg, best known for her roles in “Life in Pieces” and “American Housewife.”

Filming took place across Northeast Ohio, including Middleburg Heights, Lakewood, Elyria, Beachwood, Lorain, North Royalton, Medina and Cleveland.

“Ninety percent of the cast and crew of this movie are from Northeast Ohio and so you're not just supporting a movie, you're supporting an entire community of people who have chosen to stay here, have chosen not to go out west and do this, but to try to do it here,” Swinderman said.

During a public screening of "The Enormity of Life" held at Atlas Cinemas in Euclid on April 6, the film's stars answered questions from fans after the movie. Questions ranged from "How did each character handle the heaviness of the film while also keeping it comedic?" to "What was your favorite thing about Cleveland?" (which Meyer said was Mitchell's Ice Cream.)

The movie premiered a little over a week ago on Apple TV, Google Play, FandagoNow and Vimeo On Demand—but has now expanded its platform to include Amazon Prime.

"Enormity of Life" can be rented or bought via Amazon Prime.

