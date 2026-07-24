Multiple police agencies respond to North Royalton Service Center

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — North Royalton Police, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and members of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the city's Service Center on Friday afternoon.

The Service Center is located in the 11500 block of Royalton Road.

A short time after police responded to the scene, the mayor's office issued the following statement:

"The City of North Royalton is deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of one of our colleagues. Please join us in grieving for his family, coworkers and our entire community during this extremely difficult time. The City of North Royalton will provide further details as they become known and our colleague’s extended family and loved ones can be contacted. Please know there is no threat to the community."

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the person who died was later identified as David A. Smerek, 52, of Brunswick. The medical examiner's office said Smerek was the director of public service and properties.

A gray Mercedes sedan was loaded onto a tow truck and hauled away, with a North Royalton police car following behind it.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

This story will be updated when further information becomes available.