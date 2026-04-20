Neighbors warn of danger on Shaker Heights street after repeated crashes, speeding concerns

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A viewer tip is now drawing attention to safety concerns along Shelburne Road, where residents say speeding drivers and repeated crashes are putting families at risk.

“People speed down this street. Somebody’s gonna get hurt,” said Susie Stern, who lives in the neighborhood.

NEWS 5 “People speed down this street. Somebody’s gonna get hurt,” said Susie Stern, who lives in the neighborhood.

Residents say the latest crash happened on Thursday, when a car hit a tree, flipped, and landed upside down.

While the wreckage was eventually cleared, neighbors say the image and the fear did not.

“It’s steps away from where my five and two-year-old play so we’re very concerned,” said Nicole Bajic.

Bajic said she just moved her family to Shaker Heights because of how family-friendly it is, but has since had safety concerns.

She was one of the first there after last week's crash.

NEWS 5 Nicole Bajic said she just moved her family to the area because of how family-friendly it is, but has been left with safety concerns.



“We have lots of people walking on the street. Many, many strollers,” she says. Many babies. Many small children [are] always on the sidewalk. I think that’s the thing that gets us most nervous about the situation.”

Neighbors describe Shelburne Road as a residential street with blind curves and heavy foot traffic, including families with young children. They say speeding, tailgating and risky passing have become common.

“It’s very blind. It curves, you can’t really see that far ahead of you,” Stern said.

“What I’m seeing is really troubling,” said Brian Donlan. “I just see people who do not pay attention to the speed limit. In addition to that, oftentimes when I’m driving the speed limit on my way home, I’ll have people tailgating and honking to hurry up. Also, I have people passing my car.”

I’m driving the speed limit on my way home, I’ll have people tailgating and honking to hurry up. Brian Donlan

For some families, the danger feels especially close to home, especially after the crash earlier this week.

“I thought to myself, our daughters have lemonade stands on the side of the road. Our boys play football on these front lawns. Imagine what could have happened,” Donlan said.

NEWS 5 Neighbors describe Shelburne Road as a residential street with blind curves and heavy foot traffic, including families with young children.

Residents say they’ve raised concerns with city leaders before and want more action, including traffic-calming measures like speed bumps, speed display signs, or increased police presence.

“We’ve brought this to the attention of city hall many, many times, and they don’t seem to want to pay attention to it,” Donlan said.

Police say the most recent crash involved a driver under the influence.

In a full statement to News 5, the Shaker Heights Police Department said:

The Shaker Heights Police Department (SHPD) acknowledges and appreciates the concerns expressed by residents regarding the recent rollover incident and broader traffic safety issues within our community. Following a thorough review, it has been determined that the single-vehicle crash in question was the result of an operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI) offense.

In response to both this incident and ongoing community feedback, the SHPD is actively conducting a targeted traffic enforcement initiative through May 4. This effort is focused on areas identified by residents as requiring increased enforcement and visibility. Additionally, the SHPD has recently deployed 20 new digital speed detection signs. These devices not only serve as a deterrent but also collect valuable data, enabling us to identify and address locations with the highest incidence of speeding.

We remain committed to partnering with our community to enhance public safety. Residents are encouraged to share their concerns and observations through the “Submit a Compliment or Concern” form available on the SHPD section of the City’s website.

Your input is vital to our ongoing efforts to keep Shaker Heights safe.

For neighbors, the message is simple: slow down before someone gets hurt.

