North Olmsted police officer on unpaid leave after child porn indictment

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A North Olmsted police officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after he was indicted by a Lorain County grand jury on a child porn charge, according to court records.

Nicklas Gorbulja, 25, of LaGrange, has been charged with two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.

Gorbulja started with the department in 2018 as a patrol officer assigned to the day shift.

According to North Olmsted Captain Eric Morgan, Gorbulja has had no complaints against his personal file.

Court records showed he was arrested Monday and posted a $2,500 personal bond during his arraignment Tuesday.

