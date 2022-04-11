ODOT seeking public input on repairing slide damage at 3 locations along U.S. Route 422

SOLON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for public feedback on a proposal to repair slide damage at three locations on U.S. Route 422, just west of the bridges over the abandoned railroad or just west of Liberty Road in Solon.

The transportation improvement project is scheduled for construction in 2023 and will last one construction season, ODOT said. Traffic will continue through the area during construction.

The cost of the construction project is about $710,000.

The public can submit comments at this link, by phone at 216-584-2149 or via mail to:

Corey Marie Czinger Environmental Specialist

5500 Transportation Boulevard

Garfield Heights, Ohio 44125

Comments will be received until May 10.

