ODOT truck struck on I-480 at Ridge Road overnight

CLEVELAND — An Ohio Department of Transportation truck was struck in the eastbound lanes of I-480 at Ridge Road overnight, according to News 5's overnight news tracker.

An SUV sideswiped the ODOT crash truck that helps protect crews doing road work.

Another hit for @ODOT_Cleveland overnight along I-480 at Ridge. The crash truck took a swipe from an SUV. No known injuries. The first shot you can see the wheel dragging and the attenuator bouncing as they drag it off the road. #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/OdazAH6HRX — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 21, 2022

News 5 has reached out to ODOT for more information.

Distracted driving remains a real problem on the state’s roadways. In the last five years, 226 people lost their lives from distracted driving. Within this same time, distracted driving led to 64,108 crashes in Ohio.

Ohio law requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadway. When motorists are unable to do so because of traffic or weather conditions, they should slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over law exists in all 50 states.

