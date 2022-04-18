Section of Ohio Turnpike in Portage and Summit counties designated as target enforcement zone

HIRAM, Ohio — A section of the Ohio Turnpike between State Route 14 in Portage County and State Route 21 in Summit County will be designated as a target enforcement zone to focus on distracted drivers and "move over, slow down" violations.

From Monday, April 18, to Thursday, April 21, drivers should expect to see an increased presence of troopers.

Distracted driving remains a real problem on the state’s roadways. In the last five years, 226 people lost their lives from distracted driving. Within this same time, distracted driving led to 64,108 crashes in Ohio.

In 2021, Ohio state troopers issued 864 citations for distracted driving and 356 citations for move over, slow down violations on the Ohio Turnpike.

Ohio law requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadway. When motorists are unable to do so because of traffic or weather conditions, they should slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over law exists in all 50 states.

RELATED: Cuyahoga County continues to lead in distracted driving-related crashes

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.