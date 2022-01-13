Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Ohio high court to weigh caps on damages in child rape cases

items.[0].image.alt
File Image
Gavel
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 21:04:36-05

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments for and against the constitutionality of caps on pain-and-suffering awards in lawsuits brought by child rape victims.

A case before the court involves a Cuyahoga County judge’s 2021 decision to cut a portion of a $20 million jury verdict to $250,000 for a woman repeatedly raped as a child, based on a 2005 law meant to limit the size of awards in lawsuits.

The high court this week set a March 30 date to hear arguments that such limits are unconstitutional when they involve underage victims of sexual assault.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?