$35 million in funding approved for freeway-ramp changes and roadwork near Browns stadium in Brook Park

Ohio's Transportation Review Advisory Council has approved $35 million in state funding for freeway-ramp changes and other roadwork near the planned Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park.

“The demand for major infrastructure projects that improve safety, enhance connections, and fuel economic development continues to grow across the state,” ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn said in a news release. “The projects approved by the TRAC today align with ODOT’s mission to strengthen local, regional, and national mobility."

The approval came during an advisory council meeting in Columbus on Thursday.

The council approved $123.1 million in funding for major transportation projects across the state. The money for Brook Park roadwork is about 28% of the total.

ODOT staff recommending $35 million in state funding for roads near new Browns stadium

RELATED: ODOT staff recommending $35 million in state funding for roads near new Browns stadium

