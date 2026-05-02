Olmsted Falls Fire Department battles flames at multiple businesses

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — The Olmsted Falls Fire Department is battling flames that burned through parts of local businesses Friday night.

News 5 crews are on scene and can see the fire, which began at the Falls Family Restaurant on Columbia Road and spread to a jeweler and another business in the shared strip.

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Olmsted Falls FD said there are no injuries at this time.

Columbia Road from Main Street to Bagley and Mill Street is currently closed, the fire department said.

Heavy damage from the fire was captured by our crews.

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 Cleveland

We are working to learn more information.