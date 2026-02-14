Parma Heights couples renew their vows with the city ahead of Valentine's Day

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Love continues to bloom, especially in the hearts of 12 lovebirds in Cuyahoga County.

Couples at the Parma Heights Senior Center renewed their vows in a ceremony with Mayor Marie Gallo Friday, and News 5 Photojournalist David Colabine got some of the best moments!

The couples that participated include:



Donna and Stephen Andrassy (married 36 years)

Carmen and Ken Billings (married 25 years this June)

Mary and Robert Gruhn (married 52 years)

Connie and Patrick Hendricks (married 18 years)

Mary and Dave Pellas (married 26 years this June)

Robert and Debra Redden (married 8 years)

Gallo said Friday was the first time the city has ever done something of this nature.

"As a mayor, I am able to marry all of you and renew vows, so I see it as a part of my service. When I serve all of the residents of Parma Heights, we should also be offering that service as well," said Gallo. "It's always an honor when residents come to me, whether it be a first-time marriage, or second-marriage, vow renewal— we handle everything."

David Colabine | News 5 Cleveland Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo with attendees of a vow renewal ceremony.

When asked what the day meant for Mary Gruhn and her husband, she said, "It just reaffirms our life. It's just great, we've been lucky."

"We got another 52 (years) to go," Robert Gruhn said.

David Colabine | News 5 Cleveland

"I'm happy to be married to a real nice guy," said Mary Pellas, who has been married to her husband for 26 years. "We're happy together."

David Colabine | News 5 Cleveland

"I'm just proud to have her as my wife," Dave Pellas said.

The ceremony took place just one day before Valentine's Day.

You can watch more from the day in the player below:

These Ohio couples said 'I do'...again!