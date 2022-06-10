Parma Senior High School and 2 elementary schools closing at end of 2022-23 school year

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School Board voted Thursday on a school consolidation plan that will close three schools, including Parma Senior High School.

The decision to close the high school and two elementary schools comes as the district is facing a $24 million deficit in the coming years and felt it best to tackle it through consolidation.

“I know this is an extremely hard decision, and it's going to be disappointing one way or the other,” said board president Steve Vaughn.

Parma Park Elementary, Redwood Elementary and Parma Senior High School will close at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

The move will leave the district with six elementary, three middle and two high schools.

Parma Senior High will be demolished with the site being the future home of a new high school. That school will be built once the money is raised—a concern Michael Kowal, a Parma Senior grad and father of four shared with News 5.

“That was our biggest concern they're voting to demolish a school and they don't have the money to build a new one, so the land is just going to sit vacant because each bond issue that they brought forward over the past few years, it just progressively got voted down I know even more and more,” he said.

Board member Mark Ruda echoed Kowal’s concerns.

"We not only don't have the money to do it, we haven't even asked the people for the money to do it, and on top of that, we haven't even decided if we're going to ask the people for the money to do this, so we have no money to rebuild this building so if we can't get the money to do it, this place just becomes a park," Ruda said.

