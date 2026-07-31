Part of Brecksville Road closed, shelter-in-place issued due to gas line struck by construction crew

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — A portion of Brecksville Road is temporarily closed Friday afternoon due to a gas line issue, according to the Independence Police Department.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that Brecksville Road is closed between Rockside Road and Rockside Woods.

The department told News 5 that a shelter-in-place order has been issued after a construction crew hit a gas line at a local business. There is also a power outage in the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.