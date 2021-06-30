Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Broadway in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two people are dead and one is injured after a motor vehicle crash on Broadway Avenue Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen.

According to police, a caller reported that a vehicle with three people inside struck a pole on Broadway Avenue near Lee Road.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located three victims who needed to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle by the Maple Heights Fire Department. Surrounding agencies assisted the extraction.

One person was transported to Metro Hospital by Life Flight helicopter, and the other two people were pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Police are working to identify the victims and notify their next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Southeast Area Law Enforcement Accident Investigation Unit (SEALE AIU) and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said speed was a factor in the accident, and the department urges all drivers to drive defensively and obey speed limits.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

You can also share information with the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.