Police on scene of shooting in Woodmere near shopping center

WOODMERE, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Woodmere Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.

Officers are currently responding to a home in the 3600 block of Brainard Road.

The scene of the incident is just behind the CVS and the busy shopping center off of Chagrin Boulevard.

City officials said that no Woodmere police officers were injured in the incident but that an ambulance was called to the scene for someone. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Brainard Road has been closed between Chagrin Boulevard and Harvard Avenue, according to Cuyahoga County executives.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.