Rajah McQueen is still missing from Cleveland and her family is pleading for community help.

CLEVELAND — Not everyone would stand in the middle of a busy Miles Avenue in Cleveland during rush hour, but Alicia Kirkland would do anything to get answers.

She is handing out flyers with pictures and information about the disappearance of her cousin, Rajah McQueen.

She said getting out and pounding the pavement is a form of therapy for her at this point, 10 months after McQueen’s disappearance.

“I could be having a bad day, or a bad week, but the minute that we say we are going to do something for Rajah, I immediately get very excited and I’m very happy,” said Kirkland.

Rajah McQueen is now 28 years old. She was last seen on June 26, 2021, around 7:30 a.m. at a gas station at E. 131st Street and Harvard Avenue. She was seen getting into her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra.

Around 11:15 a.m that same day, just four hours later, surveillance cameras spotted McQueen's car going west on Harvard Avenue towards Broadway, but she wasn’t the one driving it.

There was a male driver that police identified and interviewed. The car also had visible bullet holes in it.

“Her phone went off and it was manually turned off and I say this because it is a very valuable piece of information so her phone, her car, they’re missing,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland is thankful for Cleveland Police and even the FBI’s help. The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information.

But she said they need the community’s help.

“With no malice in my heart, if you know something, you need to say something. If you have fear inside of you because you’re afraid of the consequences if it comes out on the other side what consequences do you think that you’ll face? Had knowing the information and not coming forward,” she asks.

Kirkland said since Rajah went missing every day is hard, but especially on holidays.

“It’s just like everything is flying by us like birthdays, holidays. They’re just going by and we haven’t been able to find her,” she said. “Mother’s Day just passed and two boys just went without being able to say Happy Mother’s day to their mother. Mother’s Day just passed and she wasn’t able to call her mother and say Happy Mother’s Day and for me that’s heartbreaking to know that and I wasn’t able to call my cousin and wish her a Happy Mother’s Day.”

If you have any information on McQueen or her car’s whereabouts, contact Cleveland Police or the FBI tipline at (216) 583-5383. You can remain anonymous.

