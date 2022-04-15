FBI increases reward by $25,000 for information on Rajah McQueen's whereabouts

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police and the FBI spent a part of the day knocking on businesses' doors, giving out flyers in an effort to find out more information about Rajah McQueen, a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since June. The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information.

Detective Kevin Callahan with Cleveland Police’s Missing unit is leading the case; he told News 5 McQueen was last seen on June 26, 2021 around 7:30 a.m. at a gas station at E. 131st and Harvard Avenue. She was seen getting into her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra.

Around 11:15 a.m that same day, just four hours later, surveillance cameras spotted McQueen's car going west on Harvard Avenue towards Broadway, but she wasn’t the one driving it. There was a male driver that police have identified and interviewed. Callahan added the surveillance cameras also showed new damage to the car.

“Now the car has some defects on it, such as all hubcaps had been removed. There is a bullet hole on the rear passenger door as well as the roof of the car,” Callahan said.

Since then, police have not seen McQueen, who is a mother of two, or her car.

“We've issued probably at least, maybe 15 search warrants and interviewed a ton of people,” said Callahan.

They have put countless hours into this missing case but say they can't find her without the community.

“We need help from the community. We firmly believe that somebody out there in either one of those areas in particular know something; maybe they've seen Rajah’s car parked on the street at that time back in June,” said Callahan.

Back in June, CrimeStoppers offered a $5,000 reward, for any information, now the FBI is adding $25,000 to that.

“We're looking for that one tip to give us that information as to where one of those two items are at, in particular,” Callahan said.

If you have any information on McQueen or her car’s whereabouts, contact Cleveland Police or the FBI Tipline at (216) 583-5383.

