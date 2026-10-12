Ramaswamy campaigns at Cleveland’s Columbus Day Parade amid tight governor’s race

CLEVELAND — Ohio Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy walked in the Cleveland Columbus Day Parade on Monday, as the midterm elections are 22 days away.

As News 5’s Columbus Bureau Reporter Morgan Trau reported Monday, President Donald Trump is in Youngstown for a campaign event with Republican U.S. Senator Jon Husted and Ramaswamy.

Trump’s visit is the second time he has visited Ohio in just over a week.

Vice President JD Vance was campaigning in Ohio on Oct. 9.

Husted’s Democratic opponent is former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. Ramaswamy’s Democratic opponent is Dr. Amy Acton.

News 5 Anchor Damon Maloney was at Cleveland’s Columbus Day Parade and asked Ramaswamy about the latest polling, which shows him in a tight race.

“I'm feeling fantastic about the race. You looking at a Democratic stronghold... we're here — warm reception we're getting. I'm listening to Ohioans across the state. I think we're going to win this thing decisively,” Ramaswamy said while walking the parade route. “More importantly, I want to talk about what I'm going to do. Bring down property taxes. You talk to people even here, and I came here for the Feast of the Assumption, I'm back. Number one issue I hear, bring down property taxes. I've got a plan to do it. My opponent does not, and that's why we're going to win.”

Maloney also asked him about his stance on abortion.

“Look, I believe in the importance of the Crisis Pregnancy Care Network, which I'm going to help fund,” Ramaswamy said.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.