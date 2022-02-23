Repairs begin on elementary school damaged by arson fire at St. Padua Parish

PARMA, Ohio — Following a fire that broke out this past Saturday at St. Padua Elementary School in Parma over the weekend, the parish announced Wednesday repairs have been started, but the full use of the building may take months to restore.

The parish said work has started on the areas with the most damage, including walls and floors in a small section of the building. Crews are working to restore classroom fixtures such as desks and equipment. Books are also being salvaged and cleaned.

The St. Anthony of Padua campus includes the elementary school, Padua Franciscan High School and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Arrangements are being made to have students return to class in the coming week, but students will be attending a different school in the interim.

"St. Bridget of Kildare Parish here in Parma and their pastor, Fr. Rob Wisniewski, has graciously invited the entire St. Anthony of Padua student body and teachers to use their recently closed school building for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year," Fr. Dale Staysniak of St. Padua Parish, said.

Firefighters responded to the elementary school Saturday around 10 a.m. after a maintenance worker discovered the fire and called 911.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement and first floor of the elementary school, which was unoccupied at the time.

Parma received mutual aid from at least four other nearby departments. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading and causing more damage. The State Fire Marshal responded to help with the investigation. The fire was later ruled as an arson.

"I wish to thank the many, many individuals who have expressed their concern and promised their prayers at this time. Times of Testing are inevitable but God is good. It's a building. St. Anthony's is a community of believers. We will continue to be witnesses to the good news of Jesus Christ," Staysniak said.

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728, Parma Police Detective Marc Karkan at 440-887-7323 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 216-252-7463.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

