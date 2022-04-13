Richmond Heights basketball team's state title celebrated with victory parade

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Nearly a month after winning their first ever state title, Wednesday, the Richmond Heights High School boys basketball team were celebrated like the champions they are.

City and district officials organized a parade in their honor.

“I’m so excited. I mean, I am sporting medals from four years; we've been at this for four years. COVID knocked us out in '20. Last year, we made it to the semifinals,” said Dr. Renee Willis, the superintendent of the Richmond Heights School District.

This year, the boys high school basketball team made it all the way, clinching the win at the Division IV State Championship at the University of Dayton back on March 20.

“It's big, you know, so they start the trend and guys years down the line will be looking at them in a trophy case, you know, trying to emulate what they did,” said Quentin Rogers, head coach of the basketball team and athletic director at Richmond Heights High School.

So naturally, the city held a parade to celebrate the huge achievement.

“It’s such a blessing. All the hard work has paid off and I'm just happy to be here,” said Josiah Harris, the Richmond Heights basketball team captain.

Harris had a setback during the tournament, injuring his knee the night before the big game, but Wednesday, he marched proudly alongside his teammates and soon he’ll be off to West Virginia University to hopefully keep the winning streak going.

But no other team compares to the one he has at home.

“It's honestly just a brotherhood, from the coaches to the players. We're all just a family. And it's just amazing,” said Harris.

And no other community is as proud as Richmond Heights is of their Spartans.

“It was an epiphany for me a few days ago because our vision statement says that we would be a first choice school district where self pride, self respect, and school community itself is just evidence. And so to have this–our vision statement has come to fruition,” said Willis.

