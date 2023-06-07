Rocky River principal placed on leave

A principal at a school in Rocky River has been placed on leave.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents in the district that said Dr. Heath Horton has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

Dear Parents and Guardians:



The health, safety and well-being of our students are our top priority.



This afternoon, the Rocky River City School District (RRCSD) was contacted by the Rocky River Police Department (RRPD) regarding an investigation involving Kensington Intermediate School Principal Dr. Heath Horton and a former Rocky River High School student.



Dr. Horton has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. District administrators will provide coverage at Kensington for the final two days of the school year.



The district is fully cooperating with the RRPD on the investigation. The RRPD will keep us informed as they move forward with the investigation and, as we are dedicated to transparency, we will share information as it becomes available.





