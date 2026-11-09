‘Ryan was living it’: Brother remembers North Royalton firefighter’s heroic life

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — As firefighter Ryan Milligan’s flag-draped casket rested inside Grace Church in Middleburg Heights, fellow firefighters, friends and family gathered to mourn his death and celebrate a life they said was defined by strength, compassion and service.

“Heavenly Father, we come before you with heavy hearts, grateful for the life of Ryan. But deeply aware of the earthly loss that we feel in his absence," said Robin Walters, one of the ministers at Grace Church.

Milligan’s older brother, John Milligan Jr., remembered him as someone whose strength was apparent without having to prove it.

“Ryan didn’t need to act tough because strength and determination radiated out of him," he said.

That determination, John said, followed Milligan throughout his life. The youngest of four, Milligan played high school football for Parma City Schools, enjoyed boxing, earned a Golden Gloves championship and thoroughly enjoyed his career as a firefighter.

“As a firefighter, he was the determined-to-run-through-this-wall-to-come-get-you man you wanted on your side,” John said.

But his family remembered a softer side, too.

“He was there for sorrow and celebration,” John said.

“If you were sad and spinning out, Ryan would sit there for hours and listen to you talk it out over a beer. If you were celebrating, Ryan would share several beers with you," John said. “You'd frequently hear Ryan popping to ask, ‘You good? You okay? You need anything?’ And he wasn't just asking. He made good on every one of those asks.”

The 36-year-old husband and father of two died last week while battling a house fire in Broadview Heights.

North Royalton Fire Chief Robert Chegan said Milligan’s path to the fire service began long before he ever wore the uniform professionally.

“He was a firefighter for many years before we pinned that badge on him, as he dressed as a firefighter for Halloween every single year,” Chegan said, as those gathered laughed.

"When a man becomes a firefighter- his greatest act of bravery has already been accomplished- when his badge is first pinned on him," Chegan said. "Ryan accomplished that bravery by choosing a life that many run away from."

Chegan also recalled the close bonds Milligan built with his fellow firefighters, relationships he said extended well beyond their work at the firehouse. He said there were countless stories he could share.

"I was going through them and thinking of them and our guys... I realized... I should probably just say they really enjoyed themselves," Chegan said.

Milligan’s humor and ability to comfort others were qualities his brother said he shared with his wife, Laura.

“Both of them carrying the divine spark, the supernatural ability to lift up anyone in their orbit,” John said.

During the funeral, firefighters presented Milligan’s family with the International Association of Fire Fighters’ Martin E. Pierce Commemorative Line-of-Duty Death Medal and the state of Ohio flag.

“We hurt with you, and we promise you that you will always be part of our family,” Chegan said to Milligan's wife, children and extended family members.

"We know that the sacrifice didn't just belong to Ryan, it belonged to you as well. Every missed holiday, every worry, every sleepless night you endured while Ryan was protecting our communities, both in North Royalton and Seven Hills, was an act of service," Chegan said. "They're all parts of loving a firefighter, and your support carried him through every challenge. Firefighters share a bond, fortune, camaraderie, loyalty, and trust, and a shared purpose to serve, and that they did, and that they do, and that they will do."

John, a lifelong comic book fan, said he discovered something larger than life in his little brother.

"While I was reading about the hero's journey, Ryan was living it," John said. "The physical embodiment of the change we want to see in this world. He has always been and will always be my hero. We are so proud of you, Ryan. We love you with all our hearts, and we will miss you every day."

Milligan's obituary states that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to support the families of fallen safety force members.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.