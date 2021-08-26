Schools closing, dismissing early as extreme heat remains in the forecast Thursday

CLEVELAND — Several Northeast Ohio schools are either closing or dismissing early Thursday. Dozens of schools have closed at some point this week due to extreme heat in the forecast.

The schools below have notified News 5 that they have canceled school for the day or dismissed classes early.

Cuyahoga County



Benjamin Franklin PreK-8— closed

Broadway Academy—closed

Chippewa Elem-Brecksville—closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday

Highland Drive Elem—Brecksville—closing at 1 p.m. Thursday

Hilton Elem—Brecksville-Broadview—closing at 1 p.m. Thursday

Mary B. Martin STEM K-8—closed

Miles—closed

New Tech Collinwood—closed

Tremont Montessori PreK-8—closed

Huron County



Willard High—delayed 2 hours

