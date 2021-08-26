Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Schools closing, dismissing early as extreme heat remains in the forecast Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
classroom
Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 06:27:23-04

CLEVELAND — Several Northeast Ohio schools are either closing or dismissing early Thursday. Dozens of schools have closed at some point this week due to extreme heat in the forecast.

The schools below have notified News 5 that they have canceled school for the day or dismissed classes early.

Cuyahoga County

  • Benjamin Franklin PreK-8— closed
  • Broadway Academy—closed
  • Chippewa Elem-Brecksville—closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday
  • Highland Drive Elem—Brecksville—closing at 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Hilton Elem—Brecksville-Broadview—closing at 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Mary B. Martin STEM K-8—closed
  • Miles—closed
  • New Tech Collinwood—closed
  • Tremont Montessori PreK-8—closed

Huron County

  • Willard High—delayed 2 hours

Find our fill school closing list here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.