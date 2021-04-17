Watch
Second arrest made in connection with shooting at Lakewood's Madison Park

Police lights
Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 22:03:46-04

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A second 18-year-old was arrested Friday evening in connection with the shooting in Lakewood's Madison Park Tuesday, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

On Friday, detectives received information regarding the identity of a man wanted for attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was shot in the parking lot at Lakewood’s Madison Park.

After positive identification, Lakewood officers, assisted by the Westlake Police Department, responded to the Super 8 hotel on Sperry Drive in Westlake around 6:30 p.m..

Officers found Emmanuel Cedeno, 18, of Lakewood, in a hotel room and took him into custody.

Cedeno was charged with attempted murder, a first degree felony. His bond was set at $500,000.

Officers had previously arrested Corey Froberg, 18, of Cleveland in connection with the shooting as well. He was charged with complicity to attempted murder.

Police said the 18-year-old shooting victim was stabilized and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are looking into all leads associated with the case.

As a result of the shooting, the basketball courts at Madison Park have been temporarily closed until police deem them safe to reopen, Lakewood Mayor Meghan George announced Friday.

