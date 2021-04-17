'New evidence' in Lakewood's Madison Park shooting prompts temporary closure of basketball courts

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Following a shooting in the parking lot at Lakewood’s Madison Park, police have temporarily closed the basketball courts in response to “new evidence” in the case, according to Lakewood Mayor Meghan George.

On Tuesday, police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the parking lot at Lakewood’s Madison Park at around 6:45 p.m. Local leaders said the victim is expected to be okay after undergoing surgery. Officers later arrested Corey Froberg, 18, of Cleveland in connection with the shooting. He was charged with complicity to attempted murder.

On Friday, officers also arrested 18-year-old Emmanuel Cedeno, of Lakewood, in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder.

The new evidence in the case, which George did not discuss is detail, prompted the Lakewood Police Department to remove the hoops at the park.

The courts were immediately closed and Lakewood police officers and crews arrived at the park Friday evening to remove the basketball hoops.

Mark Durdak

George said she understands that the basketball courts are a “great community outlet and resource” and stressed that the closure is temporary. The courts will reopen once police determine it is safe to do so, the mayor said.

Right after the shooting, George said they would be taking precautions a step further by putting a police officer at Madison Park effective immediately.

“I want the community to know this is my top priority,” George said. “The difference is [with] patrols, they’ll be in the park for an hour or so. We’re going to have during peak hours, seven days a week, a police officer at Madison Park.”

The mayor also said more sophisticated surveillance cameras should be installed in the long term, replacing the existing cameras.

“Not a day goes by that we’re not seeing in the news some sort of mass shooting,” George said in a video statement. “Gun violence unfortunately has come across our nation, across the region and now has come to Lakewood.”

