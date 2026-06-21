Man in custody following Shaker Heights barricade situation

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 23-year-old Cleveland man is now in custody after a barricade situation that began early Sunday morning, according to Shaker Heights Police.

Around 3:50 a.m., police said officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance in the 13000 block of Fairhill Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old Cleveland man had barricaded himself inside an apartment following a physical altercation with his 23-year-old girlfriend, police said.

Throughout the investigation, officers received information that indicated the man may have been armed and had allegedly threatened and assaulted the victim. She fled the apartment as a result and was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to be treated, according to police.

The man then locked himself in the apartment, police said.

Syndey Martin | News 5 Cleveland

Out of an abundance of caution, police said officers evacuated neighboring units within the apartment building to ensure residents and the surrounding community were safe.

News 5 crews on the scene heard a loud bang, followed by smoke alarms going off.

Sydney Martin | News 5 Cleveland

After some drilling sounds, SWAT exited the building with the man in custody.

The incident is under investigation.