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Small businesses celebrated in Warrensville Heights; The Trash Boys get special honor

The fourth annual Small Business Expo and Conference was held at the Tri-C Corporate College East in Warrensville Heights on Saturday.
Small businesses celebrated at Cleveland expo; The Trash Boys get special honor
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WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The fourth annual Small Business Expo and Conference was held at the Tri-C Corporate College East in Warrensville Heights on Saturday.

Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs could find every resource they might need, from financial support to government contracts.

The event's host, Congresswoman Shontel Brown (OH-11), called it a one-stop shop.

"If you're an aspiring entrepreneur, we want you to be able to leave with an LLC if you want to. If you are a small business or looking to grow your business currently existing, a solo-preneuer is what I've heard it described as, we want to put you in the position to have the resources you need to grow your business," Brown said.

There were also panel discussions on topics like contracting and branding.

News 5's Damon Maloney has introduced and done numerous stories on The Trash Boys. They were honored at the expo with the Community Impact and Innovation in Service Award.

Teen brothers inspired by TikTok, pushed by mom, launch 'The Trash Boys' in Garfield Heights
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