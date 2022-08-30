Small plane makes emergency landing near Mayfield Middle School football field

MAYFIELD, Ohio — A small plane had attempted an emergency landing and crashed near a football field behind Mayfield Middle School on Tuesday morning.

WEWS

According to the district, no students or staff were impacted by the landing.

The Ohio State Highway patrol said there were three people in the plane, all of whom sustained minor injuries.

Troopers said the plane was involved in a training session where an engine stall is simulated by turning the engine off and on again. During that exercise, the plane had a malfunction and the engine would not restart. The trainer took over and attempted an emergency landing that resulted in a crash.

The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.