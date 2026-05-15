Solon City Schools hosting 'Test Drive a Bus' hiring event Saturday to fill driver shortage

SOLON, Ohio — Solon City Schools is hosting an interactive "You're in the Driver's Seat" hiring event this Saturday, May 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Parkside Elementary, as the district works to fill a shortage of bus drivers.

The event gives prospective drivers a hands-on opportunity to get behind the wheel of a school bus before applying for the job. District leaders say they are looking to hire up to eight additional drivers through the event.

Superintendent Fred Bolden said the district's recently passed levy has positioned Solon to continue investing in transportation.

"The fact that we passed the levy really makes it so that we can do the things we need to do for our kids … and one of the things that we said in our levy was that we want to keep the dollars as close to the kids as possible," Bolden said.

The school board also approved a pay increase for drivers this week, effective July 1, to remain competitive with neighboring districts.

"With this new change, we're starting at $25.46 an hour, which is a very competitive wage today. That includes single benefits, paid training, and other incentives to entice people to come work with us," Bolden said.

Bolden said the event is designed to take the intimidation out of the process.

"It gives an opportunity for people to come out, see how a bus works … they're not as scary when you're behind the wheel," Bolden said.

Roughly 3,500 of the district's 4,600 students rely on bus transportation every day across multiple routes. The district says it also needs additional help during after-school hours and for extracurricular transportation.

Transportation Supervisor Lisa Shirkey said three onboard instructors will be on hand to walk applicants through the process.

"We have three onboard instructors ready to run the driving course. They'll first take applicants around the course to show them how it works, and then they'll put them in the driver's seat so they can try it themselves," Shirkey said.

Colleen Hall, a 26-year veteran bus driver and onboarding instructor, said the one-on-one format helps nervous applicants feel at ease.

"They get comfortable because we're one-on-one with them. At first they're nervous, but once they go around the course, they're like, 'Hey, this isn't so bad,'" Hall said.

Hall said the controlled environment is key to the event's success.

"I honestly feel the event works because we're able to put them in the seat in a safe space. We're not out on the road — we set up a nice little obstacle course for them," Hall said.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid driver's license, and maintain a clean driving record. The district offers flexible hours, paid training, and full-time benefits. Higher pay is possible for those with prior experience.

Drivers typically work mornings from about 6 to 9:30 a.m. and return in the afternoon from roughly 2 to 5 p.m. District leaders say retirees, grandparents, and people who enjoy working with kids are often a strong fit for the role. For those seeking more hours, full-time opportunities may also be available inside school buildings during the middle of the day.