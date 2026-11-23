CLEVELAND — Dozens of families at Willson Pre-K-8 School, part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will have a little extra help putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table this year, thanks to a neighborhood tradition from the historic St. Casimir Church.

On Monday, the church delivered about 75 hams to the school in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood as part of its Hams and Yams for Fams program.

Since 2021, the program has helped provide Willson students and their families with food to cook and share over the holiday.

News 5 Cleveland About 75 hams were delivered to Willson PreK-8 School Monday.

Dr. Dawn Hayden is the school's principal. She said she's thankful to the church and John Niedzialek, a longtime parishioner and Parish Council member at St. Casimir Church who helps organize the meal giveaway.

“The church donates the hams and the yams, and then we usually get a few more donations for our food. But especially now with everything that's going on, benefits cut, inflation, every other little thing that's happened, it's even more important to make sure that our kids go home and have food to eat over the holiday,” Hayden said.

Several second graders, among the students receiving hams, yams and other items, posed for photos in front of the school’s Thanksgiving banner. Their smiles said it all.

News 5 Cleveland Several students stand in front of their school's Thanksiving banner, holding hams donated for the holiday meal giveaway.

St. Casimir Church said the effort is made possible with help from Giant Eagle, which provides ham at cost, corporate and individual sponsors, and volunteers.

And the work isn't ending with Thanksgiving.

The church is now turning its attention to its Hams for Fams Christmas meal giveaway.

Niedzialek said the goal is to once again provide food for families at Willson, and if enough resources can be secured, expand the effort to two additional schools.

Those interested in supporting the Christmas effort can help through donations. More details can be found online.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.