Strongsville Issue 103: What to know about the fire department levy

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — This November, Strongsville voters are deciding not only on a school levy but also on another tax increase, this one aimed at addressing the fire department’s need for additional staff.

As construction continues on Strongsville’s new fire station, Fire Chief Jack Graves says a proposed levy would help pay for the staff needed to operate it.

“It’s Issue 103. It's a property tax operating levy, one mill that'll go toward fire department operations, and specifically to help staff the new fire station that's being constructed here in the center of the city,” said Graves.

Graves says the department has seen a significant increase in call volume over the past two decades, but doesn’t have the resources to keep up with the growing demand.

“We've had about a 200% increase since 2004, and with increasing run volume, also comes increased response times. So, our average response time is about six minutes 55 seconds, which is well above the national recommended standard of four minutes,” said Chief Graves.

If approved, Issue 103 would increase property taxes by about $35 a year for every $100,000 in property value and generate an estimated $2.3 million annually.

“More firefighters and paramedics, better response coverage around the city, and ultimately better service for the safety of your family,” said Graves.

Graves says that if the levy passes, the department hopes to hire 12 firefighters. If the levy fails, city leaders will have to consider other ways to fund the department.

“How the administration and city council will get dollars, they may have to get divided up differently, and it may affect other services in the city,” said Graves.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.