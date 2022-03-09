Students with special needs in Parma want Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to attend annual party

PARMA, Ohio — Students with special needs at Parma Senior High are hoping Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will make a guest appearance at their annual luau celebration next month.

The students are enrolled in the Parma Center for Transition Services (P.A.C.T.S.) where they get the preparation they need for life after school.

“I go out to a job site. I work at the Salvation Army. I put clothes away. I check the clothes,” said student Carmine Owca.

“The goal is once they leave here that they are as independent as possible on the job, in the home and in the community,” said P.A.C.T.S. special education teacher Katie Vento.

The school year is usually capped off with P.A.C.T.S. annual luau celebration where students with special needs from 15 Northeast Ohio school districts are invited to Parma Senior High for fun, food and lots of dancing.

“We haven't had it in two years. So because of COVID obviously, but we haven't had it in two years. So now we want to come back and have a rager. That's what we keep calling it—the rager,” said Vento.

Vento said they’ve tried to have Cleveland pro athletes attend in the past, but haven’t been successful. This year, they decided to go big or go home and try to reach Johnson.

Students shot a video dressed up as characters from Johnson’s most memorable movie roles and have started a social media campaign in hopes that he will see it and come party with them on April 29.

“They all love him because either they're fans of Moana or they’re fans of him as The Rock from wrestling. So when we were like, ‘Oh, let's go let's try The Rock or Dwayne Johnson.' They were like, 'oh, yeah!'” said Vento.

So far, the video has racked up more than 7,000 views on Facebook.

“It's all been really positive. And people think we're hilarious and that like the kids just totally sold it. So I just think if anything, it shows how wonderful these kids are,” said Vento.

P.A.C.T.S. is asking for people to share their videos posted on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages, tag Johnson, and add the hashtag: #rocktoparma.

Jade Jarvis is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

