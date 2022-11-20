Sunday's snowfall serves up shock for Euclid business owner selling coffee

EUCLID, OH — While the lake effect snowfall kept some people inside this morning, one Euclid baker set out to make sure those who did brave the snow, had a cup of joe to make it through.

Though Diane Schwartz, owner of Bagel Buddy’s located on the corner of Lakeshore Boulevard and Ardwell Drive, says she was served a side of shock instead.

As Schwartz explained, she usually takes Sundays off. Yet with the heavy snowfall in Euclid Sunday morning, she had a second thoughts.

“It was a white out, a complete white out,” she recalled from her drive to work. “Usually when it rains or snows [it’s] packed in here because people want that cup of coffee.”

But as she got closer to the shop, Schwartz says reality set in, the snow kept patrons inside.

“There was nobody on the roads,” she said. “I drove down lake shore and said boy and no one’s going to be out for coffee.”

Schwartz has owned Bagel Buddy’s for nearly 30 years. The shop serves fresh east made from scratch every day.

“We have bagels of course because we’re Bagel Buddy’s and then we have breakfast sandwiches. I make soups, homemade soups and I have all kinds of different pastries.”

Schwartz, who is a Euclid native says business and Ohio’s winter weather can be unpredictable, but she manages with the community and her team’s support.

“It seems like once the first snow hits people are used to it, [but]…[we] hope to get people in and if we don’t, we close early and call it a day. Most people understand,” she said. “I’d much rather have it happen on a weekend than during the week.”

However, on snow days like the one served up Sunday morning, Schwartz remains grateful, especially when even one loyal customer shows up for their daily cup of brew.

Schwartz says she usually finds cheer and a little warmth in the shop’s kitchen, doing what she loves most.

Starting December 4th, Schwartz says Bagel Buddy’s will open on Sundays.