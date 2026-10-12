Sunny skies, big crowds for Cleveland’s annual Columbus Day Parade

CLEVELAND — Sunny, dry weather provided the perfect backdrop for the annual Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Columbus Day celebrations have taken place in the city since 1920. The Italian Sons and Daughters of America said Cleveland’s parade was held downtown before moving to Little Italy in 2003.

News 5 Cleveland Organizers said the parade celebrates Italian American pride, heritage and community.

Monday’s parade stepped off at noon along Mayfield Road, with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach and NBA Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Fratello leading the way as grand marshal.

Elaborate floats traveled down the street as people young and old lined the sidewalks to catch a glimpse of the festivities and grab candy thrown by parade participants.

News 5 Cleveland Vintage cars strolled the parade route including law enforcement vehicles.

Several high school marching bands performed, law enforcement officers waved from vintage cars, and local vendors filled the streets for what organizers described as a celebration of Italian-American pride, heritage and community.

News 5 Cleveland Mayfield High School's marching band was one of several to perform in the parade.

The U.S. holiday commemorates Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.

Before the parade, many attended the Columbus Day Mass at Holy Rosary Church in Little Italy.

News 5 Cleveland Benedictine High School's marching band was part of the parade's entertainment.

The Italian Sons and Daughters of America said the Cleveland area is home to approximately 198,000 people of Italian ancestry, the largest concentration of Italian Americans in any metropolitan area in Ohio.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.