The music stops — oldest record store in Ohio is closing at the end of the year

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The oldest record store in Northeast Ohio is closing its doors after more than 50 years of business.

Records Revolution has been selling records for 55 years along with posters, shirts and so much more. It’s a classic in Cleveland Heights and one of the country's longest-running independent record stores.

All in the heart of the Coventry neighborhood.

“Coventry, historically, it was kind of the ground zero for the counterculture,” said John Neely, manager of the Grog Shop.

“This is a place where people can be themselves,” said Rob Love, the general manager at Record Revolution.

Of those 50-plus years, Rob Love has been at the record store for 35 of them.

“Music to me is everything right? It's my art form. It's my religion. It's the soundtrack to my life,” said Love.

Love's last name is fitting as he shares his love of music with people from all walks of life, who have different stories and memories tied to the store.

But over time it's not the famous people or the records, that kept Rob going, instead it was the customers, that never stopped coming.

“I think my most favorite aspect is really the community, just the everyday interaction with the common people,” said Love.

But of course, all good things must come to an end.

“They're sad to hear that. There's another retail space that's you know, marking the end of an era,” said Love.

While you still have time to get your records, Rob does give one last piece of advice to locals.

“You have to support local businesses, or you will have empty storefronts in your neighborhoods,” said Rob.

Record Revolution will be open until the end of December.

