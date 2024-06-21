NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County Actions Facebook Tweet Email Trash pickup happening earlier due to heat Prev Next Trash crews in Northeast Ohio have been taking precautions this week due to the heatwave. By: Mike Holden Posted at 7:04 AM, Jun 21, 2024 Trash crews in Northeast Ohio have been taking precautions this week due to the heatwave.Watch how in the player above. Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for What Happened Now? - a daily email newsletter spotlighting the top news in the Cleveland area each day. now signed up to receive the What Happened Now? Click here to manage all Newsletters Click here to see how we follow through