Two juveniles arrested after tip from resident leads to recovery of stolen rifle

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two juveniles are in custody after a resident's tip led police to recover a stolen rifle Monday, according to authorities.

Police said a resident contacted them after seeing the two individuals passing a weapon back and forth in the East 131st Street area. Officers responded within minutes and surveilled the pair for approximately nine minutes before taking them into custody.

Video of the arrest shows officers taking one juvenile into custody in a backyard while the other juvenile was pulled out of a car.

A .22 caliber rifle, reported stolen in a prior burglary, was recovered during the arrest. A police K9 was deployed during the incident.

The juveniles had previously been on police radar in connection with overnight car break-ins, authorities said.

