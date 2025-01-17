U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of allegedly shooting, killing Cleveland Heights grandmother

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 23-year-old man for the shooting and killing of a Cleveland Heights grandmother.

Police believe Amin Walker was involved in the murder of a 74-year-old Edith Moore at her home in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. Police said she was shot in the head and died.

An 18-year-old was shot in the leg at the home that morning.

Walker and a 16-year-old boy were identified as suspects in the case. Police have already arrested the 16-year-old.

On Friday morning, Marshals arrested Walker at a home in the 1000 block of East 77th Street.

“This violent fugitive posed a threat to our community, and our officers worked relentlessly over the past several days to arrest him and take him off the street. The Cleveland Heights Police Department deserves credit for their great work in identifying the suspects in this case and assisting our task force with the arrest," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Walker was on parole after shooting a priest, according to police.

U.S. Marshals now involved in search for alleged killer of Cleveland Heights grandmother

