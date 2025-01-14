U.S. Marshals now involved in search for alleged killer of Cleveland Heights grandmother

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now involved in the search for Amin Walker.

Police believe Walker was involved in the murder of a 74-year-old Cleveland Heights grandmother at her home in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. Police said Edith Moore was shot in the head and died. An 18-year-old was also shot at the home that morning. He was shot in the leg.

Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to this case. There is a warrant for aggravated robbery and murder for Walker.

“He shot at a priest about seven years ago, you know, I consider him violent; he did that when he was, I believe, 16 years old, and I don’t think his behavior has ever stopped,” said Pete Elliott, US Marshal Northern District of Ohio.

Walker was on parole, according to police, when he was involved in the murder of Moore.

“He is the suspect in the murder of a 74-year-old woman, yes, he’s dangerous,” added Elliott.

Elliott said task force members are working around the clock to find Walker, and he is confident they will track him down. “It’s just a matter of time,” said Elliott.

He is hoping that someone who knows something will start talking; Elliott is asking for the help of the public.

“Over the years, the public has helped so much in capturing so many of these violent individuals. Let’s take Mr. Walker off the streets, hopefully permanently this time,” said Elliott.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of Walker, and tips can remain anonymous. 1-866-4-WANTED is the USMS hotline for tips.