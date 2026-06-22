University Circle Police Chief pens book on modern policing challenges

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — The University Police Chief and former Richmond Heights Police Chief, Tom Wetzel, has written a book about the challenges faced by officers across the nation.

It’s called “A Cop and a Coffee Cop.” “Some simple plain-spoken wisdom for the police leadership in the 21st century,” Wetzel said.

Wetzel said the book will inspire police leaders to find the answers needed.

“They will better recognize that our best innovations and advancements in American policing will not come from courtrooms, universities or stuffy police panel boards but instead will be found from deep within the blue uniforms of our patrol officers and management peers,” said Wetzel.

Wetzel will sign copies of the book on June 30 at 6 p.m. at the Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center.