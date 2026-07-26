Vigil announced for North Royalton building commissioner

There is a planned vigil Monday evening for North Royalton's building commissioner, who was killed at work on Friday.

According to Mayor Paul Marnecheck, the vigil for David Smerek is scheduled for 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Parish, 6667 Wallings Road, North Royalton.

"Our community has experienced a heartbreaking loss. To provide an opportunity for the North Royalton community to come together in grief, reflection, and support, we invite everyone to attend a Community Prayer Vigil for Healing, Peace, and Hope in memory of Dave Smerek," the mayor said.

What happened

Friday afternoon, emergency crews responded to the North Royalton Service Center after Smerek died from "senseless gun violence."

News 5 Investigator Scott Noll was at the scene after it all went down.

WATCH:

North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

A suspect, who has not been named, was taken into custody shortly thereafter. Charges have not been announced.

Smerek began working as a building inspector 13 years ago and became the building commissioner in 2024. His sister issued a statement Saturday thanking the community for their support.

News 5's Clay LePard has more. WATCH:

Family of North Royalton building commissioner gives statement

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