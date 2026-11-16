CLEVELAND — A public meeting is set for Tuesday night to discuss early plans for Cleveland’s new East Side high school.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Glenville High School and will include members of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education and Cleveland City Councilmember Kevin Conwell.

CMSD is planning a new campus on the Glenville site that would serve current Glenville students and those from the now-closed Collinwood High School.

Collinwood students moved to Glenville at the beginning of this school year as part of the district’s Building Brighter Futures consolidation plan.

Conwell said the goal of the meeting is "to reach out to the residents, to give them a progress review of where we’re at, so that we can sit back and listen to their issues and concerns."

Conwell said he wants the project to provide students with an updated school facility and quality education while also creating economic opportunities for people who live in the city.

"You have to focus on making sure the residents in the Glenville Community see some people working on the Glenville site. You have to focus on how to build wealth,” Conwell said. “So our residents will be construction workers, so our residents will work on purchasing and procurement, so it can benefit the whole. It's jobs that's there, so we can take care of our families. And I'll be very happy about that, because I believe in the power of work."

Last month, Cleveland City Council approved a property exchange with CMSD to help move the project forward.

CMSD The City of Cleveland recently agreed to a property exchange with CMSD to help move plans forward to build a new high school on the East Side.

The exchange includes the J. Glen Smith Health Center property on St. Clair Avenue, in front of Glenville High School, as well as two land bank parcels.

Health services currently provided at the health center would move to another location.

Funding from the state through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and the school district is covering the cost of the new high school.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.