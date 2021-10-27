WATCH: Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll continues for 54th year

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — In Chagrin Falls, the annual pumpkin roll is synonymous with fall. For the 54th year, hundreds of pumpkins were splattered on Grove Hill as the Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll went off without a hitch Tuesday.

You can watch the pumpkin roll in the player below:

The tradition started in 1967 by the class of 1969 as a prank. The students in 1967 threw a few pumpkins down Grove Hill which is a section of Main Street as a prank and the event has grown every year since.

The event, which is beloved by some and hated by others, is held each year a few days before Halloween. Students spend the weeks before the event collecting donated pumpkins and in some cases stealing others.

Every year, a dump truck typically unloads pumpkins at the top of the hill.

The organizing students will be given a ticket for illegal dumping and students raise money to pay the fine and overtime for the cleanup.

