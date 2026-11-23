WESTLAKE, Ohio — Short-term rentals could soon be a thing of the past in Westlake as city leaders consider an ordinance that would prohibit residential property rentals for fewer than 30 days.

The proposed ordinance comes after multiple complaints from some residents about noise, parties and other disturbances at short-term rental properties.

One Westlake resident, who asked not to be named or shown on camera, says a short-term rental near his home on Queens Court has been a source of frustration for several years. He says there have been instances of large gatherings, crowded streets and late-night disturbances.

"One night we called the police when we had about 20-30 people running up and down the street, drunk kids who were renting," the resident said.

He also recalled a weekend when someone rented the property for a wedding ceremony, filling the neighborhood streets with cars.

Westlake police say they've dealt with similar complaints.

"There are a couple that we have had some issues with," said Jerry Vogel, a captain with the Westlake Police Department.

Vogel said many of the complaints involve parties at short-term rental properties, including events where people allegedly sell admission tickets.

Those concerns are now prompting Westlake City Council to consider new restrictions.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit renting residential properties and individual rooms for periods of less than 30 days. The restriction would apply to single-family homes, duplexes, two-family homes, condominiums and multifamily properties, regardless of whether the property owner lives there.

"This is our attempt to preserve the sanctity of our residential districts," said Dave Greenspan, president of Westlake City Council.

Currently, Westlake allows certain short-term rentals under specific conditions.

"We allow for two rooms in a home with no more than two occupants in total, as long as the owner is occupied in the home at the time of the rental," Greenspan said.

However, Greenspan says the city has concerns about existing resident complaints and wants to address potential problems before they grow. He also pointed to the upcoming development of the new Cleveland Browns stadium in nearby Brook Park as a potential factor.

“With the activities that are going to happen there, not only the football games, but the concerts and other events, we have a concern that our cities, our city will have an increase in these types of activities, which we, which aren’t inconsistent once again with our residential zoning district,” Greenspan said.

Greenspan emphasized that Westlake already has hotels available for visitors, reiterating that the city wants to protect the character of its residential neighborhoods for the people who live there.

"We'd love for people to come to our city. We have plenty of hotels. We have a great option of various types of hotels, and we'd like our guests to come stay. We just are trying to preserve our residential districts to be just that residential districts, not commercial lodging activities," Greenspan said.

Westlake City Council could vote on the proposed ordinance on Thursday, Dec. 3.

If approved, the ordinance would take effect immediately, according to the proposed legislation.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.