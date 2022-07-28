Westlake Police to conduct active shooter training at Parkside Intermediate School on Aug. 3

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Westlake Police Department will hold an active shooter training session at Parkside Intermediate School next month.

According to the news release, it's scheduled for Aug. 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, located at 24525 Hilliard Blvd.

Residents and businesses should be aware of the increased police presence between those hours but should not be alarmed as this is a scheduled simulation, the release said.

The scenarios that will be practiced include screaming and shouting inside the building, simulation and blank-fire ammunition.

"The Westlake Police Department is fully committed to preparing and rehearsing to professionally respond to any incident that may occur in the city. This is just another example of ongoing training in best practices for all of our employees to make Westlake one of the safest communities in Northeast Ohio," the department said in the news release.

This is the second training conducted at the school in under a month. On July 19, the department, along with the U.S. Marshals service did a similar exercise.

