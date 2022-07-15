Westlake police, feds to conduct active shooter training in Westlake on Tuesday

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service and Westlake Police Department will be holding an active shooter training session at Parkside Intermediate School on July 19, according to a release from Westlake police.

Residents and businesses should be aware of the increased police presence between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., but should not be alarmed as this is a scheduled simulation, the release said.

The scenarios that will be practiced include screaming and shouting inside the building, simulation and blank-fire ammunition.

Westlake police is “fully committed” to preparing and rehearsing a response to any incident that may happen in the city.

